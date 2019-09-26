Gov't to Swiftly Carry Out Culling, Purchase of Pigs

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite protest from some farms, the government said it will swiftly proceed with the government purchase or preemptive culling of pigs in Paju and Gimpo in Gyeonggi Province to prevent further spread of the African swine fever(ASF).Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Kim Hyeon-soo held a quarantine inspection meeting on Saturday and asked local governments to quicken related steps of receiving applications from farms on the government purchase of pigs.Local authorities were ordered to run tests on pigs before they are shipped out and also conduct thorough quarantine measures at farms where pigs have been culled or purchased by the government.The minister said the standstill order that was imposed on pigs in Incheon city and Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces will be lifted as of 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, but added that slaughterhouses can reopen only when test results confirm they are free of the virus.Kim also ordered sterilization operations near rivers, border areas and places where heavy rain was reported during recent typhoons.Some pig farm owners in Paju and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province, however, protested such government measures aimed at preventing the spread of ASF and demanded a more realistic compensation.So far, 13 cases of the African Swine Fever have been confirmed in South Korea since the first outbreak in Paju on September 17th.Five cases have each occurred in Paju and Ganghwa County in Incheon, and two in Gimpo and one in Yeoncheon, which are both in Gyeonggi Province.The ASF is a highly fatal and infectious disease that mainly affects animals of the swine family.