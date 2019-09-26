N. Korea: SLBM Launch is to Deter Threats, Bolster Self-Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claims its recent weapons development is to deter enemy threats and strengthen self-defense capabilities.On Saturday, the Minju Choson newspaper published by the North Korean Cabinet described the test-firing of the Pukguksong-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) conducted Wednesday as a historic event contributing to stronger national defense and countering external threats.The paper stressed that strong defense is the best way to overpower the schemes of imperialistic aggression and tyrannies.It also listed a number of weapons the regime has been unveiling since May saying they reflect the advanced level of North Korea's defense industry.The article said hostile forces were misleading opinions as though the North's weapons were aggravating conditions on the Korean Peninsula and posing a threat to global peace and security.The paper also criticized what it called South Korea's duality saying the country shows off a "handshake of peace" to the world but at the same time is introducing new attack weapons and conducting joint military drills.