Moon Asks Overseas Koreans to Support Seoul-Pyongyang Joint Olympic Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Saturday that overseas Koreans lend support for South Korea's bid to host the 2032 Olympics together with North Korea.Speaking at an event marking the 13th World Korean Day held in Seoul, Moon said that as Koreans residing abroad were united under the Korean flag 100 years ago during the independence movement, he asked their support one more time to realize peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.He said just as their patriotism and dedication for their homeland contributed to Korea's achievements in the past century, the role of the seven-point-five million ethnic Koreans abroad is important also for the next century to come.The president also promised continued improvements in the safety, rights and interest of Korean residents overseas.He said the only way to pay back for their efforts is to build a proud Republic of Korea that stands firm and where everyone lives well.The Saturday ceremony was attended by some 400 Korean association presidents from overseas as well as meritorious awardees and their families.