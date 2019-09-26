S.Korean Military Continues Efforts to Fight ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s defense ministry has deployed a helicopter to the inter-Korean border area for the second straight day as part of quarantine efforts against African swine fever(ASF).The helicopter was sent to the Western and Middle Front Line near the border on Saturday.The Defense Ministry announced on Friday that they would dispatch a chopper to spray disinfectants for a week-long period.The measure came after a dead wild boar was found in the area which tested positive for ASF.The ministry said it coordinated the helicopter’s deployment with the UN Command and also informed Pyongyang of the plan.