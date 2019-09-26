Gasoline Prices Rise for 6th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices nationwide have risen for the sixth week since fuel tax cuts were terminated at the end of August.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the national average price of regular gasoline rose four-point-three won to one-thousand-543-point-three won per liter in the first week of October.The increasing rate fell from last week's nine-point-nine won per liter.The price of diesel also rose this week by three-point-five won to one-thousand-391-point-five won per liter.An official at the National Oil Corporation said the impact of the Saudi oil attack started to affect domestic prices from this week.