N. Korea Says Working-level Talks with US 'Broke down'

North Korea and the United States on Saturday ended working-level nuclear negotiations in Sweden with conflicting assessments.Officials from the two sides gathered in Stockholm in an attempt to make progress towards some form of deal.However, after the talks that resumed seven months after the collapse of the Hanoi summit, North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong-gil said in a statement that the talks broke down without any outcome because of the U.S. attitude.Speaking outside the North Korean Embassy, Kim said that the United States has not discarded its old stance and attitude and it has arrived "empty-handed" to the negotiating table. The top envoy then warned that it will be up to Washington to correct its course and keep the dialogue alive or forever close the door to dialogue.In contrast, the U.S. State Department insisted that the United States brought "creative ideas" and had "good discussions" with its North Korean counterparts.Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the early comments from the North Korean delegation do not reflect the content or the spirit of the eight-and-a-half hour discussion.