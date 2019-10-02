S. Korea Hopes US-N. Korea Dialogue Momentum to Continue

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry hoped that the dialogue momentum between North Korea and the United States will be maintained despite the lack of substantial progress in the latest working-level talks.The ministry said on Sunday that the Seoul government will closely cooperate with Washington to ensure the two sides will continue a dialogue based on their latest negotiation.The ministry added that Seoul and Washington have been in close consultation before and after the working-level talks and that they will continue such consultations.Officials from the United States and North Korea held working-level nuclear talks in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday but failed to reach an agreement.