S. Korea's Top Office Hopes for Sustained Momentum for US-N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official at South Korea's presidential office hoped for sustained momentum for dialogue between North Korea and the United States following the collapse of their working-level nuclear talks in Sweden.The official told KBS on Sunday that the talks failed even after preliminary contact showed how difficult it is to narrow their differences, while appreciating that the negotiations resumed.The official refused to elaborate on the proposals made by the two sides in the negotiations.Negotiators from North Korea and the United States met in Stockholm to resume denuclearization talks that had stalled since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.However, North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong-gil told reporters that the talks broke down because the U.S. failed to come up with a new proposal.