US Touts 'Good Discussions' in Nuclear Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States said it had "good discussions" with North Korea in their working-level nuclear talks, disputing the North's assessment that the talks "broke down" without any outcome.Officials from the two sides gathered in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday in an attempt to make progress towards some form of deal.After the talks, the U.S. State Department said in a statement that the United States brought "creative ideas" and had "good discussions" with its North Korean counterparts.Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the early comments from the North Korean delegation do not reflect the content or the spirit of the eight-and-a-half hour discussion.The statement came three hours after the North's chief negotiator Kim Myong-gil said that the talks broke down because of the U.S. attitude.Kim said that the United States raised expectations by offering suggestions like a flexible approach, new method and creative solutions, but they have disappointed the North Koreans greatly and dampened the North's enthusiasm for negotiation by "bringing nothing to the negotiation table."