Massive Rally Held to Demand Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive rally was held on Saturday in southern Seoul to demand prosecution reform.A citizen coalition calling for judicial and prosecutorial reform held their eighth candlelight vigil from 6 p.m. at the Seocho subway station intersection.The organizer said that they decided not to estimate the number of rally participants to avoid disputes, but added innumerable people took part in the rally. An official said about three million people participated.In the third consecutive weekend rally, the participants called for prosecution reform and the creation of an independent investigative body targeting crimes by high-ranking public officials, criticizing prosecutors for the allegedly "politically motivated" investigation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family.The organizer said they will continue rallies until they achieve prosecution reform.The minor far-right Our Republican Party and conservative civic groups also held a counter-rally near the area calling for the resignation of the justice minister.