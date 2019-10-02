S. Korea Reports Another Suspected Case of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported another suspected case of African swine fever on Sunday despite all-out preventive measures across the country.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that the new suspected case was reported from a farm in Pocheon, just north of Seoul.The ministry immediately sent officials to the farm to take emergency quarantine measures, while banning the movement of people and vehicles in the area.The test result of the suspected case will likely be released on Sunday afternoon.South Korea has been implementing massive efforts to contain the spread of the deadly animal disease, extending a lockdown on northern areas of the country and culling more pigs as part of preventive measures.