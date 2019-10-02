S. Korea to Raise Fukushima Wastewater Issue at London Convention Meeting

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will call for global attention and efforts to prevent Japan's possible discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Sunday that it plans to raise the issue during a London Convention and Protocol meeting set for this week at the headquarters of the Britain-based International Maritime Organization.The London Convention controls pollution of the seas and oceans by dumping and covers the deliberate disposal of wastes or other matter into the world's waters.A ministry official said that South Korea plans to continue to raise the wastewater issue to the international community until Japan comes up with a safe and acceptable solution to the disposal of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.During the conference set to open on Monday, the ministry plans to join forces with Greenpeace, an environmental non-governmental organization, which will express concerns on the matter and submit a written inquiry to Japan.Last month, South Korea's First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Mun Mi-ok also raised the issue at the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Austria.