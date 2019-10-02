Pres. Moon to Chair Meeting of Senior Secretaries on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will chair a meeting of his senior secretaries and aides at the presidential office on Monday, the first such meeting in three weeks.The meeting, typically held every Monday, had not convened the previous two weeks as Moon attended the launching ceremony of the National Unification Advisory Council last Monday and was in New York the Monday before that to attend the UN General Assembly.Attention is being drawn to whether Moon will unveil a message on denuclearization efforts after working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea in Stockholm collapsed last Saturday.Some observers say Moon will pledge to maintain the momentum for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.Further attention is being drawn to whether the president will mention the controversy surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk or the issue of prosecutorial reform.The presidential office has not issued a comment on the massive candlelight vigil calling for judicial and prosecutorial reform held Saturday at the Seocho subway station intersection in southern Seoul.