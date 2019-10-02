N. Korea's Chief Delegate Skeptical about Resuming Working-level Talks in 2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s chief delegate to working-level talks with the U.S. has expressed great skepticism about resuming talks within two weeks.Kim Myong-gil is said to have revealed such a stance in Moscow, where he passed through on his return home after holding working-level talks in Stockholm.According to a source on Monday who accompanied Kim’s delegation, Kim said he doubts the U.S. will be able to come up with new calculations that would "meet the world’s attention" in two weeks.Kim cited that some 90 days has passed since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met at the truce village of Panmunjeom and during that time Washington has failed to devise alternative plans.He also stressed that his delegation had not discussed the possibility of resuming talks within two weeks with the U.S. or with SwedenOn Sunday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Pyongyang has no intention to hold such "sickening" negotiations as the ones held on Saturday again.The working-level talks between U.S. and North Korean envoys collapsed on Saturday, just hours after they began. The U.S. State Department said it had accepted Sweden’s invitation to return for more discussions with Pyongyang in two weeks and had proposed the North accept the invitation as well.