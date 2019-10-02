Parliamentary Inspection on Seoul Prosecutors' Offices to be Held Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary inspection of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and the Seoul High Public Prosecutors' Office will be held on Monday.The inspection by the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee is expected to focus on the prosecution’s investigation into Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s family.The ruling Democratic Party is likely to argue that the prosecution’s probe is being carried out in an unreasonable manner and raise issue with prosecutors' public disclosure of details related to their investigation.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor Bareunmirae Party are expected to claim that the prosecution is providing preferential treatment to Cho’s wife, Chung Kyung-shim, by pointing out that she was summoned for questioning privately and for only a short period of time.