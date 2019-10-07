N. Korean Envoy: Future Working-level Talks up to Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief delegate representing North Korea in working-level negotiations with the U.S. over the weekend says it is up to Washington to decide whether talks resume in the future.Kim Myong-gil made the remarks to reporters in Beijing while returning to Pyongyang from Stockholm, where the talks were held on Saturday before breaking down.Kim expressed discontent that Washington’s disposition apparently showed no change since the June 30 meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. He urged the U.S. to accept the North's proposals on denuclearization efforts.Kim also expressed skepticism about Sweden’s proposition to restart working-level talks in two weeks, saying he doubts the U.S. will be able to come up with new calculations by such time.On whether U.S President Donald Trump is intent on holding talks with the North, Kim said that question should be directed to the U.S.