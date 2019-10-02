Sweden Says Stockholm Talks Constructive

Photo : YONHAP News

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde says the U.S.-North Korea working-level talks that broke down in Stockholm on Saturday were constructive and that further discussions could be held if the two sides meet again.According to Reuters, Linde made the remarks in an interview with Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT on Sunday, adding that Sweden not only provided the venue for the talks but also played the role of mediator at the last minute.On the discussions breaking down, Linde said she believes the two sides had differing views about what can be achieved in terms of denuclearization.The foreign minister went on to say that Sweden will be actively supportive if the two countries decide to meet again.Linde, who assumed Sweden's top diplomatic post last month, said if the talks resume within two weeks or two months, the two sides could hold more active discussions.However, she was quick to add that that would depend entirely on Washington and Pyongyang.