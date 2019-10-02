Occupational Health and Safety Insurance to Open to All Self-employed

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said Monday that self-employed businesspeople will be eligible for occupational health and safety insurance beginning next year.DP policy chief Cho Jeong-sik announced the decision following a three-way meeting between his party, the presidential office and the government at the National Assembly.Currently, self-employed individuals who work alone cannot subscribe to the occupational health and safety insurance except for those in certain business categories, such as restaurants.Cho, however, said that the subscription will be open to all business categories from next year.A greater number of those categorized as “special contract workers” will also be eligible for the insurance. This includes door-to-door salespeople, in-home instructors and those delivering and installing home electronics.Cho said that the measure eliminates insurance coverage blindspots that exist at present.