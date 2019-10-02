Seoul to Expand Free Wi-Fi to Whole City by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

Free public Wi-Fi will be available in all corners of Seoul from 2022 as the city seeks to make itself into a hyper-connected smart city.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Monday that it will invest 100 billion won over the next three years to establish the "Smart Seoul Network,” an initiative that seeks to bypass piggybacking off of private companies’ networks and directly provide wireless internet to consumers.Currently, public Wi-Fi service covers about 31 percent of the city, but the investment will expand that coverage to 100 percent.Seoul said that its new network will be outfitted with “Wi-Fi 6" technology to guarantee fast, stable and secure service.It added that the public network will also be equipped with Internet of Things technology, enabling services such as enhanced parking lots using sensors or smart lamp posts that automatically alert police when emergencies are detected.