Unification Ministry Dismisses Pessimism after Breakdown of Sweden Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry said pessimism is unnecessary following the breakdown of working-level U.S.-North Korea talks in Stockholm on Saturday.Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min made the remark at a regular briefing Monday, pointing out that the two sides resumed talks to solve problems through dialogue and that North Korea and the U.S. were more clearly able to confirm their respective stances months removed from the Hanoi summit.Lee said the government will do all it can to help realize progress in talks between the U.S. and North Korea in addition to gaining traction in inter-Korean dialogue.When asked if Seoul plans to pursue progress in inter-Korean relations even in the absence of discourse between Washington and Pyongyang, Lee said there should be a “virtuous circle” between the two and that Seoul will continue coordinating with the U.S.The spokesperson explained, however, that there is no need to be restricted by the assumption that stalled U.S.-North Korea talks will keep inter-Korean relations in a deadlock.