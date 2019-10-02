Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for Senior Police Officer Linked to Burning Sun Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for a senior police officer linked to the Burning Sun nightclub scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that it requested an arrest warrant for senior superintendent Yoon Gyu-geun on charges of taking bribes for favors, violating the Capital Markets Act, abusing his authority and aiding the destruction of evidence.Yoon is suspected of colluding with Seungri, co-founder of the Burning Sun nightclub and former member of the K-pop group BigBang, Seungri's business partner Yoo In-suk and others.In 2016, the superintendent allegedly tipped off Yoo about a police crackdown on another club operated by Yoo and Seungri over food sanitation law violations.Yoon is the first senior police officer for whom prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant on charges linked to the Burning Sun scandal.Prosecutors also believe Yoon received bribes in the form of company shares from the former head of a domestic ink manufacturer in return for intervening in a 2016 police investigation into the businessperson's alleged fraud, embezzlement and dereliction of duty.