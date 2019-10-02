Seoul's Nuclear Envoy Heads to Washington for Follow-up to US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy departed for Washington on Monday for talks with officials on the breakdown of working-level denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea in Sweden.During his four-day trip, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon will meet his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun to discuss Saturday's talks between Biegun and North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong-gil and coordinate strategies moving forward.Washington and Pyongyang ended their latest meeting reaffirming differences over the scope of the North's denuclearization and possible concessions from the U.S.Lee also plans to meet one-on-one with his Japanese counterpart Shigeki Takizaki, who will also be visiting Washington this week, and hold a trilateral dialogue with the two envoys on their joint efforts to denuclearize the North.The working-level nuclear talks held on the outskirts of Stockholm were the first between Washington and Pyongyang since the breakdown of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February.Washington has since accepted Sweden's proposal for another round of negotiations in two weeks, while Pyongyang says future talks will depend on what Washington has to offer.