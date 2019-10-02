Political Parties Clash Over Probe into Justice Minister During Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties on Monday clashed during a parliamentary audit of the prosecution, which is currently investigating corruption allegations against Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) criticized the prosecution's probe into the Cho family as being excessive and highlighted the need to reform the state agency and its internal procedures, including the way it handles criminal investigations.The DP also accused prosecutors of unfairly targeting Minister Cho in protest of the Moon Jae-in administration's reform drive and even colluding with opposition parties in the process.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, on the other hand, accused both the presidential office and ruling party of intervening in the prosecution's probe while claiming reforms.The opposition bloc alleged that Cho violated prosecution and anti-graft laws, and abused his authority by contacting a prosecutor during a raid of his home.