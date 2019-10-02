Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.05%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose on Monday, inching up one-point-04 points, or point-05 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-21-point-73.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining five-point-37 points, or point-86 percent, to close at 627-point-21.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-196-point-six won.