Moon Says Confrontation Undesirable after Rallies for, against Cho Kuk

President Moon Jae-in says it would be undesirable for political differences to lead the nation into a trap of confrontation.At a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon referred to recent public rallies led by both supporters and opponents of his administration and Justice Minister Cho Kuk, saying he's been carefully listening to the concerns of the people.The president said he does not believe that people holding different views on political issues means there's national division, adding that voicing your opinion is a democratic action that supports representative politics.Nevertheless, he said it isn't desirable for politics to be buried in a polarizing conflict.The president then urged his aides to seek ways to address the public's various concerns.Moon, who directly ordered the prosecution to draw up its own reform measures a week earlier, once again highlighted the need for swift action, citing public demands for the reforms.The president also called on the political parties to quickly handle a package of reform bills that are pending parliamentary approval and urged the Justice Ministry and the prosecution to accelerate reforms that do not require bill revisions.