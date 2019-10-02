Prosecution to End Late Night Questioning Past 9 p.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has decided to end late-hour questioning, its third self-reform measure unveiled after abolishing public summoning of suspects last week.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said Monday it will in principle terminate late night questioning after 9 p.m. with the exception of special circumstances approved by human rights officers at the prosecution when requested by the person being questioned or his or her lawyer.This new rule takes effect Monday.Currently, prosecutors are banned from questioning suspects or other stakeholders after midnight except in special cases when the suspect has consented to longer questioning or when the statute of limitations or the deadline of detainment is imminent.However, from now on, exceptions will be allowed when the suspect or suspect's lawyer explicitly "requests" a late hour session rather than simply "consenting" to one. Such a request must be received for questioning after 9 p.m. in most cases.