Rival Parties Collide over Candelight Rally Calling for Prosecutorial Reform

South Korea's political parties collided over a candlelight rally held in Seoul over the weekend in support of the Moon Jae-in administration's drive to reform the prosecution.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Monday likened the rally in front of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office as a "revival" of candlelight rallies in 2016 and 2017 that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.The DP vowed to accelerate the reforms through consultations with the Justice Ministry.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) meanwhile, accused the government and the ruling camp of staging the rally in an attempt to intervene in the prosecution's probe into Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family.Calling on the president to issue an apology and dismiss the justice minister, the LKP also demanded a special counsel's investigation and a parliamentary probe of the government, claiming the Cho family was cajoling the judicial system.