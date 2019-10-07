Moon Warns against Falling into Trap of Confrontation over Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in says it would be undesirable for political differences to lead the nation into a trap of confrontation. At a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon addressed recent public rallies held by both supporters and opponents of embattled Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in has warned against a confrontational social division over his choice of justice minister.During a weekly meeting with his key aides at the presidential office on Monday, President Moon addressed a recent series of massive protests held for and against his justice minister, Cho Kuk.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]“I would like to thank the people for spending their own time and money to directly voice their opinions. However, it is not desirable if the situation turns into a confrontation beyond active debate or if politics are entirely buried by an issue. Many people have expressed their opinions and all of society has had time to carefully listen to them, so now is the time to gather wisdom to solve the problem according to due process."The controversial minister is leading the Moon administration's prosecution reform drive while his family is being investigated over various allegations of corruption and misconduct.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I have carefully listened to the various opinions recently voiced by the public. People can be divided on political issues but that in itself does not mean there is national division. I think that from a positive aspect, direct public expression of opinions can complement representative democracy when representatives are not fully reflecting the public sentiment.Moon argued that despite the difference of opinions recently witnessed, it was apparent that the public is demanding reform of the nation's prosecution, which has been blamed for holding excessive power in law enforcement.The president urged his aides to seek ways to address the public's concerns.He also called on the political parties to quickly handle a package of reform bills that are pending parliamentary approval and urged the Justice Ministry and the prosecution to accelerate reforms that do not require bill revisions.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.