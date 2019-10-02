S. Korean Military Carries Out Disinfection of Border Areas amid ASF Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military has completed disinfection of the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) but will continues to spray disinfectants over the border area as the country moves to stem the spread of African Swine Fever.The Defense Ministry announced on Monday that work to spray disinfectants over the DMZ using helicopters was completed between Friday and Sunday.Disinfection of other border areas were scheduled to take place on Monday, depending on weather conditions, while an operation to spray Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province were suspended for a day for helicopter maintenance.The ministry,l meanwhile, said it plans to deploy over two-thousand-500 troops and 125 units of equipment to regions that suffered damage last week from Typhoon Mitag.