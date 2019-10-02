'Education System Makes it Easy for Parent Privileges to be Handed Down'

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey suggests that over 80 percent of South Korean adults believe the current education system makes it easy for parents' academic, vocational and economic background to be passed on to their children.A civic group devoted to education issues on Monday announced the results of a Realmeter survey it commissioned last Monday on over one thousand adults.Over 84 percent of respondents agreed with the view that South Korea's education system is built in a way that allows parents to easily hand down the privileges they enjoy to their children.Just over 13 percent over respondents did not agree with this assessment.Nearly 52 percent of those surveyed said that simply reforming the nation's college admissions system is insufficient to address the issue of inherited privilege.Over 77 percent supported legislation that would ban companies from discriminating job applicants over their school of graduation.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a plus or minus three-point-one percentage point margin of error.