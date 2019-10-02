N. Korean Fishing Boat Collides with Japanese Patrol Ship in East Sea

Photo : KBS News

A North Korean fishing vessel and a Japanese patrol ship clamping down on fishing operations have collided in the East Sea.According to Japan's Coast Guard and Fisheries Agency, the patrol ship clashed with a large North Korean fishing boat on Monday around 9 a.m. in waters some 350 kilometers northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.Reports by NHK and Kyodo News said over 20 crew members aboard the North Korean vessel were thrown into the water. Sometime after the collision the boat sank.The Japanese patrol ship was still operable and able to navigate, and managed to rescue 10 North Korean sailors.Reports said the accident occurred within Japan's exclusive economic zone(EEZ).