Assembly Speaker, Party Chiefs Launch Negotiation Body

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the leaders of five political parties have launched a new political negotiation body.The speaker held a regular meeting with the chiefs of the four opposition parties on Monday and agreed to launch the body as proposed by ruling Democratic Party chairman Lee Hae-chan last month.According to the Speaker Moon's spokesperson, Han Min-soo, Lee decided not to attend the gathering claiming that the nature of the monthly meeting with the speaker had changed.The spokesperson said the four opposition leaders supported Lee's idea of creating the negotiation channel and despite his absence, they believe he also supports its launch.The body is expected to hold its first session sometime before Sunday, when Speaker Moon is scheduled to leave for an overseas business trip. The top agenda items will be judicial and election reform.Lee had called for the chiefs of the political parties to form a negotiation body to overcome the limitations posed by talks held mainly between floor leaders.