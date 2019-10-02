LG Electronics Posts Record High Sales, Surprise Earnings in 3Q

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics has posted record high sales in the third quarter.The Seoul-based company on Monday reported over 15 trillion won worth of sales and over 781 billion won of operating profits in the July-September period.It is the company's highest-ever sales for the third quarter and also the second highest operating profit for the period.The solid performances are attributed to strong sales of the tech firm’s newer home electronic appliances, such as air purifiers and steam clothes refreshers, as well as the recovery of TV sales.The normalization of factory relocation to Vietnam was also given credit in reducing quarterly costs for the tech giant.