Politics Seoul's Presidential Office: Door to US-N. Korea Talks Still Open

After the latest working-level negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang ended without a deal, South Korea’s presidential office stressed that the door remains open for the two sides to talk.



An official at the presidential office told reporters on Monday that it is still too early to assess Saturday’s working-level nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea in Stockholm.



However, the official pointed to ensuing announcements from the U.S. and the North and said that the door for talks is not entirely shut.



The official noted it is important for Washington and Pyongyang to sit down for working-level negotiations again, adding the outcome of the Sweden talks will be more fully assessed afterwards.