Moon Vows Swift Disaster Zones Declaration Following Typhoon Mitag

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has pledged swift state assistance for those affected by the latest typhoon.In a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon noted the substantial casualties and damage caused by typhoon Mitag and offered his condolences to the victims’ families.While stressing the government’s efforts and will for swift restoration and aid delivery, he added his administration will be quick to declare the affected areas as special disaster zones to help in the swift delivery of state support.The president also instructed officials to come up with measures to strengthen the safety management of vulnerable facilities and houses so the whole nation would be more ready for the growing frequency of monsoon systems in the fall.Regarding the ongoing fight against African swine fever, he emphasized that preventing the deadly swine disease from spreading further into the south is the government’s top priority.