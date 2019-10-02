Ride-hailing Platform Announces Sizable Expansion Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s leading ride-hailing platform plans to expand its operation to cover the entire Seoul metropolitan area.In a statement issued to mark the first anniversary of the launch of its services on Monday, TaDa said it will secure 10-thousand vehicles and 50-thousand drivers by next year, stressing growing demands for its services. The company is currently running one-thousand-400 cars and nine-thousand drivers in the capital city.The government, however, is critical about the company’s move to expand its business in the face of opposition from taxi drivers.Pointing to ongoing trilateral discussion involving the taxi industry and ride-hailing platforms, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport called TaDa’s plan “inappropriate” and warned that it could rekindle social confrontation over ride-hailing services.