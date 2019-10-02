Japanese Art Festival to Reopen Exhibition of 'Comfort Women' Statue

Photo : YONHAP News

An art festival in Japan will resume on Tuesday a suspended exhibition of a statue representing the victims of Tokyo's wartime sexual slavery, 65 days after the exhibition was pulled due to threats and protests.According to Kyodo News, Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Omura, who heads the executive committee of the Aichi Triennale art festival, said during a news conference on Monday that the festival will reopen the exhibition from Tuesday afternoon.The governor said the decision was made in order to smoothly execute the biggest art event in the country.The art work, titled "Statue of a Girl of Peace," will be displayed for one week as the festival is set to close next Monday.A pre-booking system, numbered tickets and other security measures will be introduced for the reopening.The exhibition was closed in early August after organizers received threats over the so-called "comfort women" statue.