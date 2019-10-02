S. Korea's Prime Minister May Attend Japanese Emperor's Enthronement

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Kyodo News said on Monday that South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon might attend the enthronement ceremony for new Japanese Emperor Naruhito later this month.Quoting a Japanese diplomatic source, Kyodo said that the South Korean government informed Japan that it would like to send Lee to the ceremony and that the two nations are in consultations on the matter.The source reportedly said that President Moon Jae-in is no longer likely to attend. Kyodo said that Lee is considering a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Japan.Lee's office, however, said that nothing has been decided regarding the prime minister's attendance.The Japanese government has invited leaders from 195 countries to Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony on October 22.