Alleged Copycat of Hwaseong Serial Killings Claims Police Tortured Fake Confession Out of Him

Photo : YONHAP News

A man who served 20 years behind bars for a murder in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province some three decades ago claimed while facing trial that he confessed to the crime under duress caused by torture.The murder was thought to be a copycat crime of the infamous Hwaseong serial killings committed by Lee Chun-jae between 1986 and 1991, but Lee recently admitted to the killings, including the murder in question.According to police on Monday, the man, surnamed Yoon, was convicted of raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in September 1988 and was arrested the following year.Sentenced to life in a lower court, Yoon appealed the ruling but lost in both a second and third trial. He served 20 years behind bars before being released on parole in 2009.In his appeal trials, Yoon claimed that he was sleeping at home at the time of the crime, but he was taken by police and severely tortured until he confessed to the crime he did not commit.The revelations surrounding Yoon recently came to light following renewed interest in the Hwaseong serial murder case after Lee confessed to the murders this month.