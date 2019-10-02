BOK Chief Says Economic Uncertainties Have Increased

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's central bank chief said Monday that economic uncertainties have increased domestically amid a global economic slowdown and a delay in the recovery of the semiconductor market.Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol made the remarks to the parliamentary finance committee, adding that while consumption is driving U.S. economic growth, sluggish trade and investment are pulling down other countries, including China.While noting that the slowdown is likely to continue for a while, Lee said that U.S.-China trade talks and its effect on the Chinese economy will determine the degree of the slowdown.Regarding the domestic economy, the BOK chief noted that consumption growth has somewhat slowed amid sluggish exports and facility investment.Lee said that the central bank will maintain an accommodative mode to support growth recovery, adding that it will closely monitor the macro economy and financial stability for signs that additional easing may be necessary.