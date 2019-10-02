JCS: S. Korea, Russia Seeking Establishment of Military Hotline

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean and Russian air forces are seeking to sign a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to establish a military hotline that would allow the exchange of flight information.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Tuesday said in a report for a parliamentary audit that the plan is among efforts to prevent intrusions by neighboring countries into Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ).Seoul and Moscow have discussed the establishment of an air force hotline since 2004 and they completed consultations on the draft of the envisioned MOU in November last year.The JCS said that further discussions will be had in order to determine when to sign the MOU, adding that the two countries are scheduled to hold a joint defense committee meeting on Oct. 22.South Korea is also discussing expanding its hotline with China, according to the JCS.Such efforts follow continuous intrusions into South Korean airspace by China and Russia. According to government data, Chinese airplanes have entered the KADIZ 25 times so far this year, and Russia 13 times.On July 23, a Russian warplane violated South Korea's airspace over the East Sea islets of Dokdo twice, prompting South Korean fighter jets to fire warning shots.