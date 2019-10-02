Moon Orders Support for Businesses amid Seoul-Tokyo Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that the government should provide businesses with financial and tax support amid a trade row with Japan.Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Moon said both the government and private sector have coped well so far, aided by the people's support. He said there have been meaningful outcomes such as a diversification of suppliers to countries other than Japan, technological independence and cooperation between conglomerates and small businesses.Moon also said the dispute can be turned into an opportunity to fundamentally change South Korea's industrial structure and strengthen economic competitiveness.He added that a commission aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the materials, components and equipment industries will begin work in a few days, stressing the committee's role as a bridge between government policy and industry.The president also noted that it will soon mark 100 days since Japan levied export controls on three high-tech materials to South Korea. Tokyo followed up the move in August by removing Seoul from a list of trusted trading partners.The trade restrictions are widely understood to be retaliation for the Supreme Court greenlighting of colonial-era grievance claims by individual South Koreans against Japanese companies last year.Tokyo has stonewalled South Korea's efforts to solve the conflict diplomatically.Some believe that the upcoming enthronement ceremony of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Oct. 22 may present an opportunity for a breakthrough amid speculation that Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon might attend the ceremony.