UNSC to Discuss N. Korea's SLBM Launch in Wed. Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The UN Security Council will convene a closed-door session on Wednesday to discuss last week’s firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea. Pyongyang's ambassador to the UN denounced the European countries that requested the meeting and claimed the U.S. was behind such efforts.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The UN Security Council(UNSC) will discuss in a meeting on Wednesday whether North Korea’s launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) last week was a violation of the council’s sanctions.Britain, France and Germany requested the meeting after apparently concluding the SLBM launch was in fact a UNSC sanctions violation, publicly denouncing the move and issuing a statement expressing concerns over the launch.On the planned meeting, North Korea’s Ambassador to the UN Kim Song said that those nations should know that Pyongyang will not just sit and watch their "dangerous attempt" to bring up the issue.Kim then claimed that the U.S. is behind the convening of Wednesday’s meeting. He stressed that if the UNSC raises issue with the North’s missile test, which he referred to as a self-defense measure, Pyongyang will be further encouraged to defend its sovereignty.Meanwhile, U.S. Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood told reporters that the U.S is fully committed to a denuclearized North Korea.[Sound bite: US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood (English)]“We have our ups and downs as these discussions go forward. But the U.S. is committed wholeheartedly to the final and fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.”Saying the country would be guaranteed a bright future if it commits to the denuclearization effort, Wood called for the North’s cooperation.[Sound bite: US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood (English)]“Our hope is that over the coming weeks, the North will make some decisions about whether it wants to proceed.”Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.