N. Korea Denounces Upcoming UNSC Discussion on SLBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The UN Security Council will convene a closed-door session on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's latest submarine-launched ballistic missile test. North Korea's ambassador to the UN denounced the planned meeting, saying the U.S. is masterminding what he called "impure moves."Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: N. Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song (English)]"No matter what they pursue, we never tolerate this dangerous attempt of the UK, France, Germany... "North Korea has denounced a planned UN Security Council discussion of its latest submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) test.North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song held a meeting with reporters in New York Tuesday, claiming that the U.S. is behind what he called the "impure moves" of the Security Council, which will gather on Wednesday.[Sound bite: N. Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song (English)]"The United States and its followers should bear in mind that if they raise the issue of our self-defense measures at the UN Security Council, it will further urge our desire to defend our sovereignty, so we will sharply watch every move of the United States and UN Security Council."In a news conference the same day in New York, U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood issued a measured response, noting that his government will not waver in the negotiation process.[Sound bite: US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood]“We have our ups and downs as these discussions go forward. But the U.S. is committed wholeheartedly to the final and fully verified denuclearization of North Korea. Our hope is that over the coming weeks, the North will make some decisions about how and whether it wants to proceed.”Despite the SLBM test last week, Washington and Pyongyang went ahead with their first working-level meeting in over seven months in Sweden on Saturday.With the U.S. expressing its intent to meet again in two weeks, North Korea says it is not interested in holding more discussions with the U.S. unless it comes up with a new calculus for denuclearization.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.