Moon: Passing Legislation on Shorter Workweek System Urgently Needed

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says it is imperative for the National Assembly to pass legislation to accommodate the reduced working hour system as the scope of the system will be expanded from next year.Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said businesses with more than 300 employees appear to have succeeded in applying the 52-hour workweek system, but there are serious concerns about the effects of the shorter working hours on businesses with between 50 and 299 employees.The work hour cap will apply to such businesses beginning next year.Stressing that everyone should work to pass relevant bills through parliament, the president instructed government agencies to craft ways to smoothly implement the expanded shorter workweek system in case related legislation fails to materialize.Moon also stressed the need to expedite efforts to overhaul regulations. He called on the government to revamp subordinate rules and to derive substantive effects by improving guidelines for key bills currently held up in parliament, including bills on protecting personal information.