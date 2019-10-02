S. Korean Police Probe into Hwaseong Serial Murders Fraught with Uncertainties

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean police investigation into convicted killer Lee Chun-jae and his involvement in the Hwaseong serial murders from the late 80s to the early 90s faces doubts and uncertainties, after Lee confessed to one of the killings previously considered a copycat crime.Choi You Sun has more.Report: A man, who for decades was known as the copycat criminal that killed the eighth victim of the infamous Hwaseong serial murders, now claims he was wrongfully convicted based on a false confession he made while being tortured by law enforcement.Speaking to a local media outlet on Tuesday, the man surnamed Yoon, who served a 20-year prison term for the conviction, said he plans to appoint a lawyer and seek a retrial.The ex-convict's claims are further raising doubts about the credibility of the confession by convicted killer Lee Chun-jae, who recently admitted to all ten of the serial murders, including the eighth previously excluded as police had concluded it was a copycat crime.In fact, after he was sentenced to life in prison for the September 1988 rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl, Yoon appealed twice, claiming he falsely admitted to the crimes following torture and sleep deprivation under police custody.The courts, however, dismissed the appeals, sentencing Yoon to life imprisonment, which was later commuted to 20 years until 2009.While Police Commissioner General Min Gab-ryong has vowed to confirm every testimony and take necessary steps upon finding any past wrongdoings, the police are expected to face harsh criticisms should Lee's claim about the eighth killing be found to be true.If Lee's claim is found to be false, the ongoing police investigation into Lee's involvement in the murders, which heavily relies on the convict's confession, is expected to be discredited.The police, meanwhile, believe Lee may have committed more crimes than he has so far admitted to, and are reviewing cold murder cases in the Suwon and Cheongju areas.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.