Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 1.21%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 24-point-52 points, or one-point-21 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-46-point-25.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-20 points, or one-point-31 percent, to close at 635-point-41 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-193-point-one won.