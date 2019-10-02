Areas Hardest Hit by Typhoon Mitag to be Named Special Disaster Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

Areas strongly affected by Typhoon Mitag are expected to be designated as special disaster zones, better allowing for government aid and restoration work and the stabilization of residents' livelihoods.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Tuesday that as soon as local governments finish assessing the typhoon damage by Thursday, some severely affected areas will first be declared as special disaster zones.This initial list will likely include three regions: Yeongdeok and Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province and Samcheok in Gangwon Province.The disaster zone designation clears the way for central government support to help alleviate provincial financial burdens.The designation typically follows joint inspections by central and local authorities on the scale of damage in respective areas but the early declaration this time rests on President Moon Jae-in's order.The government will declare more areas as disaster zones if necessary after joint inspections are fully completed.According to a tentative tally, Typhoon Mitag claimed 13 lives in South Korea. Two people are still unaccounted for while close to 15-hundred people were displaced.Some 65-hundred public and private facilities have also been damaged.