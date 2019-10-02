Parties Clash Over LKP Lawmakers' Remarks during Parliament Inquiry

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties on Tuesday clashed over remarks made by main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers during recent parliament inquiry sessions.On Monday, LKP lawmaker Yeo Sang-kyoo, chair of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee, said physical altercations in parliament back in April over the fast-tracking of key reform bills are a political issue and not something to be investigated by the prosecution.Yeo is one of many LKP members whom complaints have been filed against with the prosecution regarding the incident.During the Monday inquiry, Yeo also hurled profanities at ruling Democratic Party Representative Kim Jong-min.Another LKP lawmaker Kim Seung-hee, raised additional controversy when she alluded to President Moon Jae-in's "forgetfulness" during an inquiry session last week saying that a weak memory can be a first symptom of dementia.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has sternly protested the remarks and filed a complaint against the two lawmakers with the Assembly ethics committee.DP floor leader Lee In-young called on Yeo to step down as head of the judiciary committee, a request echoed by the minor opposition Justice Party.The LKP replied that the chair's remark about the prosecution probe is a valid statement to express concern and that Yeo has already apologized for his choice of words.