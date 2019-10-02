Politics Pro-N. Korea Paper Urges US Not to Miss Last Chance for Nuke Talks

A Japan-based pro-North Korea newspaper has blamed the U.S. for the breakdown in recent working-level nuclear talks and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to make a "courageous" decision.



The Choson Sinbo newspaper published by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan said in an article on Tuesday that recent talks broke down because U.S. negotiators clung to a wrong calculation method and that it's time for Trump himself make a decision.



The paper said this year is the last opportunity for talks on denuclearization and that if the chance is missed, the "clock of confrontation" between North Korea and the U.S., which is stopped at the moment, could start again.



It added that in future negotiations, Pyongyang intends to ask about Washington's responsibility over the continuation of sanctions and South Korea- U.S. joint military drills.



The paper argued that unless Washington demonstrates in action its willingness to remove such concerns held by Pyongyang, the North will never ever make the first move.